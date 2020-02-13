Gem gin to fight cancer









In the run up to Valentine’s Day, a Woodstock distillery will be marketing Gem, a rooibos-flavoured gin, as part of a fund-raising effort to fight cancer. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - In the run up to Valentine’s Day, a Woodstock distillery will be marketing Gem, a rooibos-flavoured gin, as part of a fund-raising effort to fight cancer. The gin was inspired by Gemma Mills, the daughter of one of the partners in the drinks manufacturer, who was diagnosed with leukaemia. Businessman Martyn Mills said: “Gem is inspired by my daughter Gemma, who at a young age was diagnosed with leukaemia. “Gemma is loving, strong, fun and brave, but above all she is special - she is a cancer warrior and survivor.” Mills’ partner, distiller Simon von Witt, said: “This batch of gem pink gin is distilled using all-natural ingredients at our distillery in Woodstock.”

"The pink colour of Gem gin is derived from Pinotage red grape skin extract which is blended with the main ingredients during fermentation and maceration, and which not only adds colour but also releases Resveratrol and Polyphenols into the gin and of which are known for their antioxidant properties.

"On top of this we have the well-known natural benefits of Rooibos and HoneyBush plant extract that not only tastes clean and refreshing but are kind to a women’s skin. Buchu also has been shown to assist with a women’s natural flora sensitivity and act as a cleansing diuretic," said Von Witt.

Distillers & Union claims to be the only authentic artisanal distillery in the whole of Woodstock.

