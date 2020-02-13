Cape Town - In the run up to Valentine’s Day, a Woodstock distillery will be marketing Gem, a rooibos-flavoured gin, as part of a fund-raising effort to fight cancer.
The gin was inspired by Gemma Mills, the daughter of one of the partners in the drinks manufacturer, who was diagnosed with leukaemia.
Businessman Martyn Mills said: “Gem is inspired by my daughter Gemma, who at a young age was diagnosed with leukaemia.
“Gemma is loving, strong, fun and brave, but above all she is special - she is a cancer warrior and survivor.”
Mills’ partner, distiller Simon von Witt, said: “This batch of gem pink gin is distilled using all-natural ingredients at our distillery in Woodstock.”