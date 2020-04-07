Good news for kids, chocolate Easter treats are available during lockdown

Cape Town - While there remains some confusion around the sale and limiting of various products during the national lockdown, one thing that is on sale is Easter eggs.

With Easter days away, many people will be finalising their grocery lists before they head out to the stores and purchase their essential goods. Usually in January already, many stores start promoting Easter eggs, but due to the lockdown and the restrictions placed on certain goods this hasn't been the case.

Many will likely have been wondering if the chocolate treats that both kids and adults love will still be on offer during lockdown, and the answer is yes.

John Bradshaw, Pick n Pay's retail executive for marketing, said: "We’re stocking an exciting range of great value products for Easter, so that even in the lockdown, children can know that the Easter Bunny still paid them a special visit. We have super chocolate treats for adults too!

"We have all the favourite Easter treats including marshmallow eggs, coated hollow chocolate eggs and the range of moulded chocolate bunnies. We’ll also have other favourite essentials associated with celebrating the occasion, such as hot cross buns and a range of meats."