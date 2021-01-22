Hout Bay market will continue after lease is renewed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Just as the growing Bay Harbour Market’s lease came to an end, they were able to renew it for another five years, allowing tourists and locals to continue supporting small businesses. The Bay Harbour Market is at the Hout Bay harbour. The market was launched in 2011 with the purpose of supporting small businesses, upcoming artists and the community of Hout Bay. Wesgro chief executive Tim Harris said: “The renewal of our lease means that people have noticed our continued growth even through difficult times, and the shareholders have confidence that the market will ride the Covid-19 storm and bounce back better than ever.” He said the Bay Harbour Market has played an important role in providing business opportunities for previously disadvantaged communities in the Hout Bay area.

“It gave them an entry into the tourism sector by providing space and exposure, often to international visitors.”

He said the continuation of the market was a testament to the resilience of the tourism sector in the Western Cape.

“Adaptability is now what is needed as our tourism sector navigates the impact of the second wave of the virus in Cape Town and the Western Cape,” he said.

Bay Harbour Market financial director Fiona Lunt said: “The re-signing of its lease comes on the back of a challenging period for SMEs and tourism on a whole which we’re still experiencing at the moment. Last year came with unexpected difficulties with the effect of Covid-19 on the market.”

She said the market was at its maximum capacity for traders, and had a healthy waiting list.

“If 2020 taught us one thing it is that Hout Bay is still a marketable tourist destination, not only for international travellers but for local visitors as a whole. Looking back, with the easing of lockdown regulations, even though international borders were closed, we continued to see increased foot traffic while remaining within regulations,” she said.

Cape Argus