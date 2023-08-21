Hout Bay teen releases new song and music video

Cape Town - The musical career of a teenager from Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay is soaring and her strong vocals recognised after she started out a few years ago. Mbali Makhoba, 18, who goes by (the name) “SA Fire”, launched her latest single and accompanying video It’s Not Now, on August 13.

Makhoba has worked with Danish sound designer Carsten Lehn and record label Dreambox Studios, based in Hout Bay. She has since released more than 20 tracks with the label. Her songs are written and composed by Lehn, founder of Dreambox Studio, a sister company of Supersonic CPH in Denmark. For the release, Mbali worked with Ithemba Youth Choir featured in the single, and conductor Athabile Jim.

Makhoba said: “I am looking forward to being acknowledged by the world for the effort I put in my music and my authenticity. I’m excited to go worldwide. I’m excited to be representing the youth and speaking out for those who are not able to speak out for themselves (through music of course).” When not creating music, her hobbies include exercising, meditating and reading. Dreambox Studios South Africa PR manager Alex Cupido said Makhoba was Dreambox Studio’s youngest artist, having joined at just 15 years old.