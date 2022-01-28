Huawei KDay making its comeback for 2022 with Shekhinah and Mi Casa set to perform

Cape Town - After being gone from the live music calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cape’s hottest music festival, Huawei KDay, is finally making its return in 2022. Huawei and Kfm 94.5 announced the return of Huawei KDay 2022 on Friday.

Since its inception, Huawei KDay has been a highlight on the Cape Town live music event calendar and one of the biggest musical events in South Africa. The latest rendition of the concert will be a hybrid event powered by the new Huawei Nova 9. Limited concert-goers will be able to attend the concert at Meerendal Wine Estate on March 5 from noon until 6pm, while music fans across the country can experience the event live on Kfm 94.5's YouTube channel.

The confirmed line-up of top local artists includes Mi Casa, Shekhinah, Matthew Mole, Berry, Jimmy Nevis, GoodLuck, Lee Cole and Emo Adams. Kfm 94.5 station manager Stephen Werner said: “Kfm is all about music. This year is very special – not only are we supporting the local music industry that was so heavily impacted by the pandemic, but we're able to do so in a beautiful outdoor location that's socially safe and Covid-19 regulation compliant. “It's great to once again have Huawei on board for this exceptional music experience that brings the people of the Cape together!"

General manager Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa Jun Sun said: “This partnership beautifully highlights how technology and music connect people. Being able to bring South Africa’s top entertainment acts to our consumers is very important to Huawei. “We are very excited for this year’s line-up and look forward to sharing this event with our consumers, live for a limited amount of people and online across South Africa.” Event tickets are available at kfm.co.za at a cost of R300 per person or R550 for the Chill Zone.