Mokone Mmols, 27, from Kuils River is currently completing his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Science and has self-published his first fictional novel.
The book, titled Exposé, follows the life of a young black homosexual boy who struggles to come out of the closet.
But when he does, his whole life is turned upside down and the evils of the world come at him from every corner.
“I have been writing this book since 2015 and I finally published it on 18 September. This book is extremely important to me,” says Mokone.