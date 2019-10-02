'I wrote this book so people can treat homosexuals better,' says UWC PhD author









PUBLISHED: Novel Exposé Cape Town - A student from the University of the Western Cape has published his first book tackling homophobia and the threats faced by members of the LGBTIQ+ community. Mokone Mmols, 27, from Kuils River is currently completing his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Science and has self-published his first fictional novel. The book, titled Exposé, follows the life of a young black homosexual boy who struggles to come out of the closet. But when he does, his whole life is turned upside down and the evils of the world come at him from every corner. “I have been writing this book since 2015 and I finally published it on 18 September. This book is extremely important to me,” says Mokone.

Disrespect

“I am not gay, but I have seen the abuse and blatant disrespect shown to homosexual people, and it’s not right.

“I wrote this book so people can accept and treat homosexuals better.

“This is not just a book for the LGBTIQ+ community, but for everyone,” the author says.

In the book, the main character, Kagiso, faces bullying on social media and being shunned by his family after he comes out.

“The aim of this book is to change the perspective people have of homosexuals. We are living in times where people are being hurt for being true to themselves and people need to see how others are affected by these actions,” Mokone explains.

“If you take anything from this book, let it be to accept yourself.”

He is already busy with his second book, which will tackle the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.

If you’re interested in getting a copy of Exposé at R200, please contact Mokone on 072 492 1768 or on [email protected]

RESPECT: First-time author Mokone Mmols, 27

[email protected]

Daily Voice