Ideal time for everyone to celebrate World Book Day

Cape Town - Today, the world commemorates World Book Day.

With millions of people around the world confined to their homes in an effort to flatten the curve and curb the spread of Covid-19, literacy activists have come together to encourage people to use the time they now have to embrace books and help establish a better culture of reading.

Activists advocating for reading say now would be an opportune time for people to use books as an alternative coping mechanism, "escape" or way to pass time, and encourage their children to read more.

Samantha Choles, spokesperson for the Paper Manufacturers' Association of SA, said that while people were faced with information overload, now would be the time to read paperbacks and persuade children to do so as well.

Choles said: “Parents in my own circles are admitting their kids are getting too much screen time, as they have to find ways to work and keep them entertained. Books, especially printed ones, provide a place for escape.