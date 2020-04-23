Ideal time for everyone to celebrate World Book Day
With millions of people around the world confined to their homes in an effort to flatten the curve and curb the spread of Covid-19, literacy activists have come together to encourage people to use the time they now have to embrace books and help establish a better culture of reading.
Activists advocating for reading say now would be an opportune time for people to use books as an alternative coping mechanism, "escape" or way to pass time, and encourage their children to read more.
Samantha Choles, spokesperson for the Paper Manufacturers' Association of SA, said that while people were faced with information overload, now would be the time to read paperbacks and persuade children to do so as well.
Choles said: “Parents in my own circles are admitting their kids are getting too much screen time, as they have to find ways to work and keep them entertained. Books, especially printed ones, provide a place for escape.
"Young children can learn basic motor development skills by interacting with age-appropriate books, while older children can improve their language and vocabulary by working through a storybook or novel.”
Here are how some South Africans are celebrating today:
Dumela @Lesufi - What book are you reading today? I challenge you to do one also - see mine here https://t.co/1g9mRCgerU#WorldBookDay— Debbie Schafer (@DebbieSchafer) April 23, 2020
Ok the Potheads had their day on 4/20, now it’s time for the Potterheads to shine! 😂⚡️ A whole thread of questions to bring out the Hermione in your bad self!! 🤓 #WorldBookDay https://t.co/dk3mUWVkme— Chelsea Geach (@ChelseaGeach) April 23, 2020
Happy World Book Day. pic.twitter.com/Ma1dnmtSw1— Eeek (@mrcraigharding) April 23, 2020
My favourite book and author. My sister gave this copy to me, a 2nd hand bookshop was the only place she could find it. I always imagined someone else had loved it just as much and was passing it on#WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/OGGZcbiwvY— Melanie van Wyk (@melvanwykct) April 23, 2020
@TheCapeArgus
Happy World Book Day pic.twitter.com/KfgaAtXcXo— Kenanao Lobelo (@LobeloKenanao) April 23, 2020
Cape Argus