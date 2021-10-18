I’m so excited to represent our beautiful country, says new Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane

Cape Town - Lalela Mswane from KwaZulu-Natal was crowned the new Miss South Africa at a glittering ceremony at the GrandWest Arena. The 24-year-old lawyer, model and dancer, from KwaSokhulu in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal cried tears of joy when former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida crowned her as Miss South Africa to a cheering live audience.

Speaking on her win, Mswane said she entered Miss South Africa this year in pursuit of a childhood dream, and she couldn’t be more proud of having successfully turned her dream into reality. “It still feels so surreal, it’s just so magical to have accomplished this and I’m so excited to represent our beautiful country. I am truly grateful that now I will have this platform to advocate against the abatement of unemployment in our country. “I feel that it requires dire attention and having the full support of the Miss South Africa Organisation would provide greater impact in the quest for meaningful and long-lasting solutions.”

“I possess the compassion, tenacity, leadership and people skills that render me a worthy titleholder. With a willing heart, an open mind and an eagerness to learn and grow, it is an honour to reign as Miss South Africa 2021,” Mswane said. To go with the glittering crown, Mswane received R1 million in cash, and R3m worth of sponsorships and prizes, including the use of a fully furnished and serviced apartment in Sandton, with interior décor by Vursa, and a Mercedes Benz C-Class Sedan for the year of her reign. Mswane was joined in the top three by Moratwe Masima, a qualified doctor from Midrand in Gauteng, and BCom Law degree student Zimi Mabunzi from eQonce in King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape. Both women took home R175 000 cash.