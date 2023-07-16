‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ honours legacy of previous films, for better and worse

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” lives up to what the “Indiana Jones” franchise is known for, but the film suffers in trying to reimagine an ageing hero in a new context. Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter Helena, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi, who works for NASA in 1969.

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in a film that sometimes feels like a rehash of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”. The film cuts back to a time when Jones was at his prime investigative action-hero peak, and then shows how his life has grown stale as he enters retirement. The new film picks up with a new adventure in which Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character is at the centre. Waller-Bridge plays his goddaughter, who often comes off as as amalgamation of a young Indiana Jones and Karen Allen’s portrayal of Marion Ravenwood.

It allows her character to be his daughter without having to deal with the baggage of trauma/history that Jones endured with his son. Waller-Bridge is really great in the role, and outside of her role in “Fleabag”, it may be her next best on-screen performance. She is having fun and the film really benefits from her presence. The film even honours the “Short Round” character as Ethann Isidore portrays Teddy, who serves the narrative of ”Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in the same way that Ke Huy Quan did - only with much less offensive stereotypes.

(L-R): Doctor Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen, standing), Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”. Picture: Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM The new characters all work within the world of an Indiana Jones film, and for the most part they are all to the story’s benefit. One character who really goes to waste in the film is Antonio Banderas, whose role is nothing more than a glorified cameo. The film’s biggest transgression is in its pacing and editing. There are moments in the story that are funny, but come off as ill-timed or edited together in a way that undercuts the comedy.

This extends through some of the action sequences which also feel like they lose steam. The action feels slower and less exciting. (L-R): Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and Teddy (Ethann Isidore) in Lucasfilm's “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”. Picture: Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM This could be a result of having a visibly older Harrison Ford run sluggishly before cutting to his sprightly stunt-double who is running with enthusiastic vigour. The film doesn’t seek to hide these moments, but it does take you a little out of the story.

Another moment when the film comes off sloppily is its third act, when stakes are at their highest, and things are narratively remedied by knocking out a character. Given the arduous journey it took to get to that point of the film, its resolution feels a little cheap. That being said, these films have become part of the pop culture canon for a reason, and people’s reason for enjoying them will likely not stop them from checking out the story.

The film isn’t perfect but if you love “Indiana Jones” then there isn’t really a reason why you shouldn’t go watch the film. These films hold a special place for some and it will likely remain special to them. Despite its faults, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” does celebrate the legacy of Indiana Jones and, while that isn’t enough for my enjoyment, it may be enough for others. Rating: 6/10