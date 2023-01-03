It’s 2023, what are your new year’s resolutions? Here's what a few Capetonians are saying

Cape Town - A new set of wheels, purchasing property and furthering studies are some of the new year’s resolutions made by some Capetonians as we enter the new year. While some have abandoned the tradition partly due to some of these resolutions becoming unattainable due to various reasons where they later renege, to some these give them a sense of control over what’s happening in their lives and keep them focused.

The Cape Argus took to the streets yesterday asking Capetonians what they were looking forward to in 2023, their hopes, dreams, aspirations and their new year’s resolutions. Some were hopeful that the year brings more job opportunities, an end to corruption and load shedding. Ridwaan Connelly from Mitchells Plain said he was hoping for an end to lawlessness and a better and safer South Africa, starting with the Cape Flats.

“I am also hoping for an end to corruption and for the government to take care of its people and stop stealing. “We are also hoping that last year ended the load shedding. It has brought the economy to its knees and as a result, businesses are closing down and people are losing their jobs.” Ridwaan Connelly While Sumaiyah Kallis from Belgravia said she didn’t make new year’s resolutions she said she was hoping to achieve a lot this year.

“I am hoping to buy myself a car this year and also look out for an affordable house. I have been renting for the past four years and I have come to realise that I can add a few hundred rand from the rent I pay and instead pay for a bond.” Sumaiyah Kallis Lusanda Mashiya from District Six said new year’s resolutions gave her a reason to wake up and work harder. “This year I am hoping to open my official business office and space in my house. Last year I wrote that I wanted to start a business and I did.

