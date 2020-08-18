'Jerusalema Dance Challenge' has False Bay Hospital staff dancing along

Cape Town - It seems that False Bay Hospital, in Cape Town, is the latest to have joined in on the viral #JerusalemaDanceChallenge that has many people putting their best foot forward. The song, Jerusalema, from Master KG has not only garnered local success but internationally popularity as well, as it recently reached the number one spot on the Top 200 France charts. The single has managed to transcended national borders, and has people across the world dancing, as a dance challenge has also gripped social media. The Jerusalema music video has had more than 84 million views on YouTube. In an interview with The Star newspaper, Master KG spokes about how the song had started trending as a dance challenge in South Africa first in December and earlier this year another challenge that started in Mongolia that went viral.

It has reached countries like Italy, France, the US, Brazil, India and China and has also inspired different cover versions.

“People started following it from the Mongolia challenge. It was around May when it hit TikTok and people were doing the dance. That's when I thought to even do a remix with Burna Boy and take the song to another level as it was getting global recognition.” Master KG said.

The #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has local and international people posting videos of themselves or others dancing to the song.

There's no stopping Master KG's global #Jerusalema domination! #JerusalemaDanceChallenge Video by Vuyolwethu Fundam #AfricaRise #Africa IOL News Posted by African News Agency on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Now, it appears that False Bay Hospital staff has been next in line to take on the viral dance challenge.

In a video posted on Tuesday, staff can be seen dancing to the song as they relieve stress amid the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The video nearly has 50 000 views on Facebook with the caption:

“FBH Staff brought the rhythm and we danced for you, South Africa!! Thank you to Ignite U for making this possible and working around our schedules. You brought the technique and we added the flavour... FBH Staff busted some awesome moves on the helipad, surrounded by our mountains through the wind, rain and sunshine.... it helped to rejuvenate our team! Well done, team!”

Cape Argus