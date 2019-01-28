South Africa’s multi-award-winning female jazz artist, Judith Sephuma will perform at the Silo District Concert on Friday, 1 February. Picture: Supplied.

Cape Town - South Africa’s multi-award-winning female jazz artist, Judith Sephuma will captivate visitors with her smooth combinations of afro-jazz, gospel and African sounds at the Silo District Concert on Friday, 1 February. The free 75-minute concert will begin at 7pm.

The Limpopo born star obtained her Honours Degree in Jazz Performance from the University of Cape Town and has since performed a duet with legendary American singer Michael Bolton as well as many South African musical legends.

There will also be other live music concerts at the V&A Waterfront’s Amphitheatre this February 2019.

Zingara:

Date: Saturday, 02 February 2019

Venue: V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre

Cost: Free

Performer: Zingara

Time: 19h00

Duration: 60 minutes

The Italian singer and songwriter, Zingara takes the stage on Saturday, 2 February at the V&A Waterfront’s Amphitheatre at 7pm.

Zingara’s blend of future-jazz and neo-soul was influenced by her life experiences from her time in Bari and can be felt through her soulful, smooth and explorative style leaving you in awe.





Gerald Clark

Date: Saturday, 09 February 2019

Venue: V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre

Cost: Free

Performer: Gerald Clark

Time: 19h00

Duration: 60 minutes

Gerald Clark will be taking the stage on Saturday, 9 February at 7pm to showcase his wide collection of original music from blues to country to pop with a touch of his Afrocoustic style of writing and performing. Having toured all over the globe,

Gerald has made quite a name for himself. Last year, Gerald took his superb voice to the Czech Republic and completed a 17 day tour with 17 shows. The crowd enjoyed it so much they invited him back this year.





Femi Koya

Date: Saturday, 16 February 2019

Venue: V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre

Cost: Free

Performer: Femi Koya

Time: 19h00

Duration: 60 minutes

When it comes to infusing West African jazz and South African Sophiatown with Afrobeat sounds using his saxophone, Femi Koya is a born natural. Femi will be entertaining the masses with a groovy blend of Contemporary music at 7pm on Saturday, 16 February at the V&A Amphitheatre.





Brother Brother

Date: Saturday, 23 February 2019

Venue: V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre

Cost: Free

Performer: Brother Brother

Time: 19h00

Duration: 60 minutes

Enjoy the last few days of summer with a free concert by Brother Brother guaranteed to keep everyone entertained on Saturday, 23 February at 7pm at the V&A Amphitheatre.

Brothers, Theunis and Roelof van der Merwe together with their best friend entered the South African music scene with their own unique style and flavour of indie-folk music. This three man band combine their own enchanting blend of fun with beats and brotherhood for everyone to enjoy.