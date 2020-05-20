Kalk Bay Theatre closes its doors due to impact of Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - The nationwide lockdown has taken a toll on Cape Towns theatre scene. The popular Kalk Bay Theatre has decided to shut its doors permanently.

In a statement, the theatre said: “With the ongoing building and staffing costs, and no income since our doors closed, we simply could not keep it afloat. We burned the midnight oil for weeks trying to come up with clever solutions, bearing in mind that there was little prospect of reopening before some time in 2021, but the brick wall in front of us was impenetrable.”

It added the devastating result is that they had to terminate the lease with their landlord, and the running of the Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant.

“We would like to add, that this is not the end of the book just a closing of one chapter. We have every intention of finding another space that we can call our own to continue to entertain you as soon as we possibly can,” they said.

The nationwide lockdown has had a devastating impact on many of the creatives in the arts. Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa during a briefing announced that theatres would only be able to return to work but for filming and broadcasting purposes only.