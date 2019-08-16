The UCT council has agreed to withdraw cases against 33 students over campus protests. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - It was a spectacular Thursday for students of University of Cape Town when they were graced with a visit from Advertising and Marketing guru Khaya Dlanga, alongside Nescafé Classic.



The visit was part of Nescafé's latest campaign, "This is our grind', which aims to be a driving force behind the empowerment of youth in their personal and career paths.





As part of the campaign, students were provided with technical know-how, knowledge and tools that are required to navigate in any profession. Stationed on campus was also a Linkedln representative who introduced LinkedIn as the most effective apparatus in the employment world.





Linkedln educated the students on how to optimise their profiles, how to create a resume, how to target the most suitable companies while job seeking and how to become an industry expert in their respective career paths.





Khaya Dlanga is amongst many that struggled to find a job until he took a different approach to his resume, setting himself apart from others.





Khaya Dlanga

Today he holds a string of skills that have earned him key positions at giant companies such as Coca-Cola.





During his talk with the students, Dlanga went on to say “I may not be qualified to do anything but I will not disqualify myself from doing anything. It takes many nights to become an overnight success.”





Among other things, Dlanga also shared with UCT students his struggle of getting into advertising and how he eventually secured a position in the right agency.





SUPPLIED