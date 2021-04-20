Kieno Kammies says farewell to talk radio and exits CapeTalk

Cape Town – Veteran radio personality Kieno Kammies will be bidding farewell to talk radio station CapeTalk 567AM at the end of the month..

Primedia Broadcasting announced on Monday that the station would be bidding farewell to the talk radio personality who currently hosts “Today with Kieno Kammies” from 9am to 12 noon, Monday to Friday.

Kieno joined 702 in 2010, moving across to CapeTalk three years later.

Tessa van Staden, station manager at CapeTalk said: "Kieno has been a valuable member of the CapeTalk team. He has never backed away from an issue he felt needed airing and has courted controversy during many high-profile interviews.

“There are many notable on-air moments he will be remembered for. Famously holding insurance giants to account, listener drives to support their neighbours in need and sleeping on Cape Town's streets to highlight the plight of homelessness in the city are just a few.

“We know that his next chapter will be an exciting one, and we wish him well," said Van Staden.

Kammies added: "After being in the media industry for close to 30 years, I have decided to take on a new role as chief strategy and innovation officer for a tech firm based in the UK and Cape Town.

“I will also be developing a platform focusing on innovation and disruption.

“Media has been good to me, but it's time to move on, especially with opportunities that a post-Covid environment and technological innovation offers me," Kammies said.

Former Springbok coach, Peter De Villiers, visited the Primedia offices to speak to Kieno Kammies on CapeTalk about his new book, Politically Incorrect. Picture: David Ritchie

Lester Kiewit will take over the weekday 9am to 12 noon slot, airing as “The Morning Review“.

Kiewit, an experienced journalist, began his journey with Primedia Broadcasting over a decade ago before moving to TV.

Since returning to CapeTalk, he has hosted several shows, including an evening talk programme and, most recently, the fast-paced “The Midday Report”.

"The show will get Cape Town talking about the news stories shaping the city, as well as providing high-profile interviews that are intertwined with on-the-ground voices of everyday people who call the Mother City home.

“The show will be challenging, conversational, thought-provoking and fun, while also having the tough conversations we as South Africans need to have," said Kiewit.

Listeners are invited to tune into Kieno's farewell show, to be aired on April 30, from 9am to 12 noon to bid the popular radio personality goodbye.

Mandy Wiener, no stranger to CapeTalk, who previously featured on-air as a senior EWN and investigative reporter, will host “The Midday Report”, which airs Monday to Friday at 12 noon to 1pm simulcast on 702 and CapeTalk.

Cape Argus