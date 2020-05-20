‘Kinky Boots’ strides off with six Fleur du Cap awards

Cape Town - The musical Kinky Boots, which had a long run at the Fugard Theatre, walked away with the most awards at the annual Fleur du Cap awards, which was held online because of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the chairperson of the judging panel Africa Melane, this year’s winners “reflected a dynamic, healthy mix of emergent and established local talent”. “The tough economic times of recent years did not rob theatre and opera lovers of an exceptional quality of productions mounted. “The panel and I were once again blown away by what was on offer, especially the new South African works. It demonstrates that talent will flourish regardless of the circumstances. “From the avant-garde to more mainstream entertainment, from exciting new names to seasoned stars and other specialists of the stage, this year’s winners highlight the thrilling and world-class standard of what is on offer to local audiences. We are truly fortunate,” said Melane.

Kinky Boots was the indisputable favourite of the judges, taking a total of six awards. Scott won three, with writer and director Morapeleng Molekoa winning two of these, while G7: Okwe Bokhwe (Like/Of a Goat) also won three, and The Glass Menagerie, two awards.

This year’s lifetime achievement award honoured veteran playwright, director, actor and educator Fatima (Fatts) Dike.

Summing up the panel’s comments, Melane said: “She has been instrumental in opening the doors of theatre to all. She educated herself in exile during the struggle, she defied and challenged the laws of segregation and she exposed the abomination of apartheid.

“We thank her for never abandoning her roots in Langa. Long may she continue to paint with words.”

The organisers decided to replace the Fleur du Cap medallion awarded to Taliep Petersen in 1999.

Won for Kat and the Kings as best contribution to a musical or revue, it was stolen from the late composer’s family home in December last year.

The judging panel are respected experts in their fields.

From critics to journalists, writers and drama educators, they included Dr Beverley Brommert, Maurice Carpede, Marina Griebenow, Thabo Makgolo, Mariana Malan, Roxy Marosa, Dr Wayne Muller, Tracey Saunders, Lwando Scott and Hadley Titus, with Melane as non-voting chairperson.

Winners each receive R15000 and a silver medallion.