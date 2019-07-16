The talented cast and brilliant costumes of "Kinky Boots" will have you begging for more. Picture: Jesse Kramer/Supplied

Cape Town - The Fugard Theatre's production of Kinky Boots is a thrill and a half with a groovy soundtrack that will have you tapping along and also have you getting choked up with its emotional story. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots was first brought to life on the big screen in 2005 before being transformed into a hit musical, winning six Tony and three Olivier Awards.

Charlie Price (Darren Craig) has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, Price & Son, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola (Earl Gregory), a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible, and discover that when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

The show will not only have you wanting to shout and cheer, it will bring more than just a tear to your eyes.

The talented cast, the spectacular dancing, and costumes that are to die for, all makes for an enjoyable show that you'll want to see again. The script and the songs demand the most of its performers with there being little space for inauthentic performances, and every cast member is not only perfectly suited for their roles but will leave you enraptured.

A scene from "Kinky Boots" showing at The Fugard. Picture: Claude Barnardo

Honourable mention not only goes to the two lead performances by Craig and Gregory but also to Namisa Mdlalose who is a standout in her role as Lauren.

Comedic timing is something that you can't fake, and Mdlalose is superb, delivering her lines not only with near perfect timing but also with so much heart, you can't help but fall in love with her character.

Every time she makes an appearance on stage, you can't take your eyes off her.

There are moments where the story itself may be a bit too raw and hit too close to home for members of the LGBTQ+ community, so beware, but with that being said it is still one remarkable experience.

The Fugard Theatre’s Kinky Boots is brought to you by the same creative team behind the productions of The Rocky Horror Show, Cabaret, Funny Girl and West Side Story.

Direction is by Matthew Wild, Musical Direction by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder and Choreography by Louisa Talbot. Costume design is by Birrie Le Roux, Set Design by Paul Wills and Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell. Sound Design is by Mark Malherbe.

Every moment on the stage is beautifully crafted and will leave you wanting to exist within the world you're being shown. While creating productions like these are second nature to the crew at the theatre, it doesn't diminish the level of skill required to pull off such a feat.

The cast of "Kinky Boots". Picture: Claude Barnardo

Kinky Boots will be performed at The Fugard Theatre until 27 October 2019 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 8pm with a matinee performance on Saturdays and on Sundays at 3pm. Tickets starting from R180 can be booked directly through The Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or through The Fugard Theatre’s website at www.thefugard.com