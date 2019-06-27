General manager at Visit Knysna has disputed claims that the Knysna Oyster Festival excluded local business people.

Cape Town - Organisers of the Knysna Oyster Festival have disputed claims of exclusion by a local community organisation and a well-known businessman. The festival is one of the biggest sport and lifestyle events in the province and when it began in 1983, its main purpose was to attract people to Knysna during the quiet winter period.

The festival kicked off on June 21 and will end on Sunday.

Hornlee United community leader Avril Terblanche said on Wednesday, “we as Hornlee United would like to unambiguously say that Knysna Oyster Festival is definitely not a peoples festival”.

“The Knysna Oyster Festival is not catering and has never catered for the ordinary person and poor communities of Knysna. We also call on Knysna municipality to make sure all the festivals are representative of the entire community in which all Knysna’s people share in and benefit from.”

Hornlee United represents about 1000 members.

However, Colleen Durant, general manager of Visit Knysna said: “This year we have taken the festival back to the community.

“The festival is no longer centred in Knysna; we have organised events in outlying townships and areas such as Hornlee and Sedgefield. We had special tour dinners in both areas.”

Knysna businessman Ralph Stander, who runs a building and garden services firm in the town said, “the main problem we have is a lack of transformation in Knysna”.

“This means that when something like the Knysna festival comes around non-white businesses do not get a chance as the organisers do not think they have enough experience,” Stander said.

This year the festival had no main sponsor for the first time in many years. Stander said: “In previous years when Pick n Pay were the main sponsors their programme included events management training as well as marketing and financial management training which helped locals.”

This year’s festival offers visitors “everything from cycling to running, a wine festival, fun runs and children’s activities, and of course food by way of oysters and other local favourites”.

According to the organisers, last year’s event brought R109 395 980 into the local economy, provided temporary employment to more than 2500 people and donated close to R1.5million to local charities.

Launching the festival last week, Knysna mayor Mark Willemse said: “The Knysna Oyster Festival is driven purely by local buy-in this year.

“As we’re not restricted by the stipulations imposed by a naming sponsor, the locals have taken back what is, essentially, their festival.”

