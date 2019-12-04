Works and a mural, inset, by artist Thulani Fesi. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A dream to turn Langa into an art destination and tourism hub is becoming a reality for one young artist following the opening of an art gallery in the township. But the vision Thulani Fesi, 32, has for the recently launched 16 On Lerotholi art gallery extends beyond simply showcasing up-and-coming black artists and encouraging school pupils to participate in the arts world.

“The drive is turn Langa into an art destination to impact on the growing township tourism market and to make tourism inclusive to the community, while creating a beneficial ripple effect and entrepreneurship and to empower others,” he said.

The dream is “to create a design and technology centre for the youth in Langa and across Cape Town, from all backgrounds... as we address the growing needs and concerns for the future”.

Works and a mural, inset, by artist Thulani Fesi. Picture: Supplied

Fesi said that in partnership with the Masakhe Foundation, he planned, through art, technology, tourism and entrepreneurship, to have a strong economic development impact in Langa.

He said the 16 On Lerotholi art gallery was a concept that had been in the pipeline for the past three years, and “we had to save up a lot of money to fund this”.

Fesi is also one of the movers behind the Walking Art Gallery, which has seen portraits and murals appear on building walls around Langa over the past five years.