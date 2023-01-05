Life of Dr Madosini Mpahleni celebrated at Langa memorial service

Cape Town - The Langa Baptist Church was packed last night as residents, friends and local musicians gathered to celebrate the life of the late, globally-renowned musical pioneer, poet, storyteller and teacher Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni. Modisini, as she was affectionately called, died on December 23 at the age of 80 and was widely known for her mastery of traditional Xhosa musical instruments such as uhadi, umrhubhe and the isitolotolo.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sounds from traditional instruments and hymns complete with ululations filled the church as the audience reminisced about her life with the sounds which took them deep into the wellsprings of music. Over the years, Modisini collaborated and wrote songs with British rock singer Patrick Duff and in 2003 they performed several successful concerts worldwide. She also collaborated with local musicians such as Thandiswa Mazwai, Ringo, Derek Gripper and Brazilian musician Gilberto Gil.

Modosini’s latest collaboration with musicians Hilton Schilder, Jonny Blundell, Lulu Plaatjies and Pedro Espi-Sanchis gave birth to an African/ jazz fusion album called AmaThongo and various concerts around the continent. Madosini and Espi-Sanchis have performed together at numerous music, storytelling, and poetry festivals worldwide, such as the Medellin International Poetry Festival in Colombia. Madosini was awarded the degree of Doctor of Music (honoris causa) by Rhodes University in 2020 and was formally robed and hooded at Mkhankatho village in Libode, outside Mthatha earlier this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Artist Thandeka Mfinyongo, who worked alongside Madosini on her show called Ingoduko at Artscape, said working with her was an honour and a privilege. Mfinyongo remembered Madosini as someone who respected everyone, passionate, funny, loved telling stories and was a joy to be around. “She was passionate about the instruments she played and was always willing to teach anyone who wanted to learn. She was very open. I got to experience her playing uhadi in the evening one time, during bedtime.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We switched off the lights and she played in the dark, and it was such a beautiful experience,” she said. Mfinyongo said Madosini taught her to love, share knowledge and to never do something for a reward. Broadcaster Tozama Ngcongolo said Madosini’s death was a sad loss for the world and in particular Langa township, where she spent most of her urban life.