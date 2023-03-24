Life-sized bronze statue of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu joins historical figures

Cape Town - The family of late Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu were visibly emotional as a life-sized bronze statue depicting the country’s beloved “Arch” was unveiled, taking its place among a pantheon of South African and international liberators and influential Struggle figures. On Thursday, the archbishop became statue number 101 at the expansive open-air exhibition, The Long March to Freedom, telling a visual 350-year story of the road to freedom and democracy, in Century City.

Gathered with the Arch’s son Trevor and daughter Thandeka, as well as grandchildren, were dignitaries Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Deputy Speaker Solomon Lechesa Tsenoli, Sport, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu, deputy mayor Eddie Andrews, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, and former Constitutional Court judge Albie Sachs, among others. The statue was commissioned to be unveiled during Human Rights Month and exhibited by the National Heritage Monument Project (NHMP) and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation. Cape Town sculptors Cristina Salvoldi and Tania Lee created the statue, and the cast was by the Loup Fine Art Foundry in White River, Mpumalanga.

Moments after the red ribbon was cut and black cloth removed, unveiling the warm wide smile and outstretched arms of the jovial arch, wearing his signature purple clergy cloak, Thandeka broke down in tears. “The statue was much more like him than I had anticipated because a lot of people paint his picture, but more often than not, it’s a little off,” she said. Dali Tambo, son of Oliver and Adelaide Tambo, memorialised not far from the Arch’s statue, recalled how emotional Mama Leah had been when present for a viewing before the official unveiling.

Overcome by the likeness of the statue to the archbishop, her husband of over 60 years, she was unable to get out of the car, he said. Tambo has been spearheading the NPO NHMP as its CEO. While at his father’s grave, over a decade ago, he shared how he said to his father that there was not a single statue for him and that he would commission one. “That evening, I said to my wife, I got this message from my dad and he said to me, ‘No Dali, do not honour me, honour all who served’.”

If properly maintained, the monumental procession and largest exhibition of its kind in the world could tell and educate about the South African Struggle for liberation, for hundreds of years. Noting a dearth in black South African sculptures, the NPO also has a mentorship programme. Three of the statues were made by final year Tshwane University of Technology students. Tambo said they hoped to find a permanent home for the exhibition and sustainable funding. Two and a half years ago, the NPO had completely run out of funding and had planned to close the project.