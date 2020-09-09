Lion’s Head officially reopened for hikers...but there’s a catch

Cape Town - Table Mountain National Park announced that the Lion’s Head summit has officially reopened again after it was closed “until further notice” back in June.

The reopening comes after The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) opened at the beginning of the month.

South African National Parks (SANParks) made the announcement on Wednesday that it is open from 9 September, and revealed that there is protocols have been put in place:

Rangers will be positioned at various entry points to check that users are compliant with Covid-19 regulations stipulated by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

Limitations of user numbers may be imposed at the sergeant ranger’s discretion.

Social distancing by at least 1.5m must be maintained at all times.

Users accessing the summit must wear their masks at all times. No mask no entry.

Users are to sanitize their hands before and after making use of the staples/ladder and or chain area of Lions Head.

Picnicking and gathering in social groups is not allowed.

SANParks has encouraged everyone to adhere to the regulations imposed to avoid possible re-closure of the summit.

Lion’s Head reopening comes after TMACC opened for Tourism Month.