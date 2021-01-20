Local chef has recipe to uplift his community

Cape Town - In an effort to inspire and uplift his community a young chef in Strand has embarked on a journey to recognise and promote some of Cape Town’s local culinary talents. Keanon Michaels, a 39-year-old chef, surfer, skater and mentor, has shaken his community into action in his mission to uplift and change the lives of disadvantaged youth in coloured communities. Michaels, who started his own business, Keanon’s Kitchen, in 2017 while working at the 9Mile Café at the Strandfontein Pavilion, said he is looking forward to launching a series of new projects this year aimed at not only recognising culinary talents in local communities but inspiring his peers. “I’m very grateful for my humble beginning and my good friends Nigel and Sherniel Savel, the founders of the 9mile project, who supported and stood by me as I grew my passion into a recognised brand. “The support and trust my business partners and brands have in me is something I will always be grateful for. It motivates me to keep pushing so that I can do the same for others behind me.

“Giving back and uplifting my community is something very close to my heart. I want to show the world that there is more to coloured people than the negative perceptions society has drowned us in,” said Michaels.

Mathew Warely, one of Micheal’s business acquaintances and friends, said: “I have known Keanon for a long time and I can honestly say that nothing makes him happier than creating new dishes.

“He is one of the most dedicated and meticulous people I know. His passion and drive show in all aspects of his life. His drive to empower and uplift our community is amazing. It’s so important to see someone of colour choosing the path he has chosen and sharing his experience with others.”

Keanon’s Kitchen, which already has a great following on social media, is this year looking to expand its cooking show to feature more of Cape Town’s eateries in a series of episodes called Don’t Koppel Feelings Koppel Dite.

