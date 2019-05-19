The first took place on Friday at the Guga S’thebe Cultural Centre in Langa, where the SA Post Office (Sapo) handed over a new exhibition to the Old Langa Post Office Museum. The exhibit will reflect the history of the Old Langa Post Office and the wider history of Sapo.
The second event will take place on May 30 at the art gallery in the Bellville Library. Celebrations will include music and guest speakers.
This year's theme for Museum Day is “Museums as cultural hubs: the future of tradition”.
You get more perspective when you look at art upside down
I encourage everyone to when you get the opportunity visit the @izikomuseumssa. Visited it today with @chelsea_tobias_ and it was so awesome. #art #museumday #museum #artcritic #capetown #izikosouthafricannationalgallery #cultured #culturedasfuck
The Reign by @marysibande elicited a lively conversation among colleagues regarding the message and symbolism of the art work. And the priceless aha moment came when the penny dropped. . . Sophie is still very relevant in our day where moms "do what needs to be done to feed the children." . . #royalty #noblework #nobility #strengthofawoman #proudlysouthafrican #art #simplejoys #throughmyeyes #touristinmycity #explorecapetown #Sophie
Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, said of the Old Post Office Museum in Langa: “This is a special place in the heart of the community with a significant narrative. Sapo has a visible footprint across South Africa.
“In Langa, the footprint is intertwined with the community and their development. The post office is part and parcel of the Langa history and is proud to have this exhibition there to celebrate our history.”
“I encourage residents to visit our historic spaces especially the museums.
“Our history is a mixture of pain and joy and we must preserve it so that our future generations can learn from all of the facets of our history” he said, encouraging communities and organisations to attend the celebrations.@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus