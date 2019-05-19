The Iziko Museum, Slave Lodge and Friends of Design, Academy of Digital Arts has revamped their KEMET, Life in Ancient Egypt exhibition space with the addition of Augmented Reality (AR) technology. Photo: Zukiswa Minyi/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The city’s arts and culture department hosted two events in commemoration of International Museum Day on Saturday. The first took place on Friday at the Guga S’thebe Cultural Centre in Langa, where the SA Post Office (Sapo) handed over a new exhibition to the Old Langa Post Office Museum. The exhibit will reflect the history of the Old Langa Post Office and the wider history of Sapo.

The second event will take place on May 30 at the art gallery in the Bellville Library. Celebrations will include music and guest speakers.

This year's theme for Museum Day is “Museums as cultural hubs: the future of tradition”.

Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, said of the Old Post Office Museum in Langa: “This is a special place in the heart of the community with a significant narrative. Sapo has a visible footprint across South Africa.

“In Langa, the footprint is intertwined with the community and their development. The post office is part and parcel of the Langa history and is proud to have this exhibition there to celebrate our history.”

“I encourage residents to visit our historic spaces especially the museums.

“Our history is a mixture of pain and joy and we must preserve it so that our future generations can learn from all of the facets of our history” he said, encouraging communities and organisations to attend the celebrations.

The Guga S’thebe Cultural Centre in Langa will host one of the celebrations marking International Museum Day. Picture: Supplied

