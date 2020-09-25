Miss South Africa finale to be held at the Table Bay Hotel

Cape Town –The Miss South Africa finale will be held in Cape Town at the Table Bay Hotel in the V&A Waterfront. The beauty pageant organisation said it had spent the better half of last month searching for a venue that would showcase the beauty of the city, before deciding on Sun International’s Table Bay Hotel. Miss South Africa Organisation chief executive Stephanie Weil said she was thrilled to have Cape Town host this year’s pageant on October 24. “Sun International has a long association with the Miss South Africa Organisation. For 19 years, it was the sole licence-holder of the pageant. In 2019 when Weil Entertainment bought Miss South Africa from Sun International they remained as one of the pageant’s associate sponsors. “ We couldn’t be more excited to show the whole country the beautiful journey of the pageant,” said Weil.

Miss South Africa spokesperson Janine Walker said while Covid-19 had changed many plans the organisation had in mind for this year’s pageant, it had also given them an opportunity to innovatively approach the pageant in an entirely different manner that yielded great results.

She said while the pageant would be held at the Table View Hotel, it would be the first time it would have a limited on-site audience. “While the pageant is set to be hosted in an entertainment-packed event on Saturday, October 24, from 5pm, only a select audience might be able to physically attend the event.”

She said the pageant would be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic, and streamed live for an international audience.

“It’s a production for the TV audience with the beautiful city of Cape Town as the ’11th contestant'.

There will be a smaller audience in line with the Covid-19 regulations. Further details regarding the pageant will be announced in the next fortnight, Walker said.

