It continues to be impressive how Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie keep upping the ante and outdoing themselves in the “Mission Impossible” film series, with the latest instalment “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” delivering a thrilling experience. In “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most. One of the reasons why “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” remains great entertainment, and engaging, is the knowledge that Tom Cruise is the one executing the remarkable stunts, and how much work goes into building a coherent narrative around them.

We'll see you at the movies! Get tickets now to see Tom Cruise in #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, now playing only in theatres. https://t.co/Qowms0U3Pv pic.twitter.com/769GKUrKkb — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) July 14, 2023 There is little not to enjoy about the "Mission: Impossible" films, because their concept is to deliver on impossible missions that Cruise's character is expected to complete. Since 2015's "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" each of the films since have delivered on that concept in engaging and fun ways, but it is notably the pairing of Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie that has kept these films on track and relevant. It is notably the pairing of Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie that has kept these films on track and relevant. Picture: Mission: Impossible/Twitter The film gets your attention, and keeps throughout its two-and-half hour runtime as we see Cruise's character, along with his team, face off against a complex villain who seeks to undo his team and bring about a new set of rules.

The film is difficult to unpack without spoilers but it’s also a wonderful action adventure film. There are certainly points to be made for how the female characters of the film have been developed, and whether or not the films rely heavily on the fridging trope – the practice of killing off or hurting another character, usually women, to motivate or torture a main character. Ethan has lost numerous characters but it feels that too often it has been women who he has lost.

That critique aside, the film is endless fun. One addition that needs to be mentioned is that of Hayley Atwell. She plays a professional thief called Grace, who becomes entangled in Ethan Hunt’s latest impossible mission. Hayley Atwell plays a professional thief called Grace, who becomes entangled in Ethan Hunt's latest impossible mission. Picture: Mission: Impossible/Twitter Her character is a perfect addition to the world, and Atwell does an impeccable job going toe-to-toe against Cruise’s character in unexpected ways, and how they build their delicious dynamic on screen.

Her role is a juicy one, and she doesn’t waste the opportunity presented to her. Skilfully it also manages to tell what is the first past of a two-part story, and manages to keep the story contained enough to feel sufficient and not omitting anything for the sake of it. Additionally, the film doesn’t have an unsatisfying end like most of the two-part films that have been released lately.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” keeps its story to the necessary moments, while also leaving enough mystery for the next instalment. There are numerous technical feats to marvel at while watching the movie, but ultimately it is best to experience it for oneself in the cinema. “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is a thrilling ride, and will leave you wanting to eagerly re-watch it, just to experience it again.