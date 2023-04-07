Mitchells Plain-born chef Lindsay Venn returns to Table Bay hotel as executive chef

Cape Town - A familiar face in the hospitality industry, chef Lindsay Venn, has shared his excitement as he returns to The Table Bay Hotel. Venn is approaching 30 years as a cook, but is still as passionate as he was when he started out. The newly appointed executive chef started cooking as a child. Sympathising with his mother’s long work days, he decided to help out in the kitchen.

Venn completed his schooling in Mitchells Plain, then attended the Western Cape Training College for pastry chefs and Western College for Chefs. During his career, Venn also served abroad as executive sous chef, cooking around the world, including in Japan and France, and at hotels including Sun International’s The Palace of the Lost City at Sun City. “I started my career at a well-known, fast-paced restaurant in Claremont called Scoozi. There I had a baptism of fire, working with French and German chefs who taught me early on about kitchen discipline.

“It’s good to be back at The Table Bay and to be part of the new era, rebuilding the hospitality industry after the pandemic. “We’re planning new menus and bringing ‘sexy’ back to The Table Bay Hotel. Not everyone is able to say they survived a pandemic and went back to doing what they love the most.” Among other things, Chef Lindsay aims to develop the next generation of chefs, a challenge he believes has a gap in skills. He also believes that people are more health-conscious and penny-wise.

“The vegan army is growing and needs new, innovative dishes and not the boring vegetarian pasta of yesteryears. Going back to basics with some classics has made a return, with some twists as new health concepts are integrated. “I love seeing the spark and excitement in chefs’ eyes when they learn something new and just wanting to do it every day till they have mastered it. “The young, up-and-coming chefs need to show commitment and discipline while having fun. They should not be scared to ask for advice.