Moonstruck is back and brings three Idols winners together on stage for the first time

Cape Town - Local favourite shore-side festival Moonstruck is back, however, this year the popular event will return as a hybrid music experience. Talk radio station CapeTalk and sponsor Simply Asia have announced that the popular event will also feature an all-female ensemble of stellar performers including three Idols winners.

A limited number of music fans will be able to attend this unique event in person, while the rest of the country will enjoy it online - for free. Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk Station Manager said: "The event has such a rich heritage. Traditionally it's a time when families come together to enjoy each other’s company to the tune of great music. “That hasn't changed - fans can look forward to enjoying the music in their lounge, on the lawn or for a limited amount of fans - in person."

This year the event celebrates home grown female musicians. The Lady Day Big Band is South Africa’s first all-female big band, consisting entirely of professional female musicians. They'll be joined onstage by Cape Town Idols winners Sasha-Lee Davis (2009 winner), Berry Trytsman (2021 winner) and Karin Kortje (2005 winner) on vocals.

CapeTalk presenters Refilwe Moloto, Pippa Hudson, Africa Melane and other personalities will also join the festivities broadcast online world-wide. Enzo Cocca, Group General Manager, Simply Asia Group, said: "Covid-19 has changed so many aspects of our lives. We love the idea that people can still experience the music, togetherness, nostalgia, good food and community that make Moonstruck such an institution in Cape Town. “And what better way to experience it than with a delicious Simply Asia take-away," said Cocca.

All virtual viewers need to register on capetalk.co.za to gain access to the 90 minute, live streamed YouTube event on Saturday 12 February at 18:30. A limited number of CapeTalk listeners will also be invited to attend this special event in person at the exclusive Radisson Blu Hotel, catered by Simply Asia. Optional donations can be made on the registration page in support of the hard working men and women of the National Sea Rescue Institute.