Cape Town - The list of things to do in Mossel Bay is about to get faster and louder with the opening of what is being called the “world’s longest over-ocean zipline” in the next few days, weather permitting. A zipline is a piece of recreation equipment consisting of a cable stretched between points of different elevations, a pulley, and a harness or bar for attaching a rider, who moves by gravity.

One of the Directors of the firm behind the new adventure facility Clinton Lerm, said: “At this stage of the project, the weather has thrown us a small curveball and we are simply waiting for better weather to finalize the opening date.”

Asked about how the new tourist attraction hopes to entice visitors, Lerm said, SA Forest Adventures, the parent company has been doing marketing alongside the use of social media platforms and, “we have received over 500,000 hits on our combined platforms. The interest and support for the zipline has been amazing”.

The zipline was approved by the Mossel Bay Municipality in 2017 and after winning a tender bid, Lerm and his partners began planning and building the 1.1km zipline cable, which will stretch from the St Blaize trail to the deck of the current (Shark Lab) aquarium at the Point in the Garden Route town.