Movie tickets cost a little too much? CineCentre offering great deal for your pockets

Cape Town - One of South Africa’s oldest movie houses has introduced a new interactive offering for its customers, in hopes to encourage avid movie watchers to return to traditional cinemas. The movie house CineCentre Cinemas has been involved in the South African cinema and entertainment scene for more than 80 years.

In this time, it has consistently brought many firsts to the South African cinema market, including ‘Budget Tuesday’ discounted movie prices and luxury cinema seating, to name a few, a spokesperson for CineCentre Cinemas revealed. The major entertainment company recently launched a new offering for its customers, titled ‘CineCentre and Thrill’, saying that it is one of its most premium, rewarding experiences yet. In a media statement, CineCentre Cinemas and Avalon Group CEO AB Moosa introduced the group’s latest offering, saying that it could be far more rewarding than ‘Netflix and chill’.

Moosa said: “That’s the word from a right-for-the-times entertainment offering for the post-Covid consumer who is looking for a fun time out while getting rewarded at the same time.” Elaborating on CineCentre’s new initiative, which comes under familiar movie titles, including The “Fantastic Four,” and “The Pursuit of Happiness”, Moosa revealed that the group’s latest innovation was for movie-goers to get various discount rewards valued up to R360 for every qualifying purchase, whether it was for a movie, refreshments or both. He said: “This means you get multiple times more in rewards than what you’ve purchased. Rewards can be redeemed at a range of lifestyle businesses, including fast food chains, grocery retailers, a mobile data providers, a variety of spas, domestic airlines, an intercity bus service and family entertainment venues.

“For every qualifying purchase, customers can choose from four reward categories.” “With every qualifying purchase, whether online or in-theatre, generates a voucher code or codes for multiple qualifying purchases that can be redeemed for rewards by simply logging on to the website or dialling a USSD string and following the prompts. There is no membership or subscription fee required,” Moosa said. CineCentre Cinemas and Avalon Group CEO AB Moosa. Picture: Supplied CineCentre cinemas can be found in upmarket venues in Joburg, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, and Capetonians can find the cinema at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World.