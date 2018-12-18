Chief Mandla Mandela and radiantly pregnant wife Rabia Clarke arrive at the State of the Nation Address. PICTURE: Nadine Willis

Cape Town - Mvezo Komkhulu, home of Nelson Mandela, welcomed home the newly born Mandela twins Mtanenkosi Rolihlahla Hakeem Mandela and Nkosazana Nonhlanhla Hannah Mandela. Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia Clarke brought the twins to The Great Palace to celebrate the Nelson Mandela Centennial Celebration Year.

The family also announced the twins' names for the first time, and the Royal House of Mandela said the occasion was a testimony to God’s hand in the cycle of life, showing that Madiba’s legacy lived on.

“It gives us great pleasure to announce today that our daughter’s names are Nkosazana Nonhlanhla Hannah Mandela, and she is named after my maternal grandmother, Anna Mosehle, who we love and adore.

“Our son’s names are Mntanenkosi Rolihlahla Hakeem Mandela. He is named after my grandfather Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, who was given the name Rolihlahla here in Mvezo at birth. We are happy that another Rolihlahla will run the hilltops and riverbanks of the Great Mbhashe River,” the statement said.

“The arrival of the twins is also cause for immense gratitude as we give thanks and reflect on a legacy born of the soil of Mvezo Komkhulu on the banks of the Great Mbhashe River.

“We pray for the health and wellbeing of our twins. They have brought great joy to us and we are honoured to share that joy with Mvezo, South Africa and the world today.”