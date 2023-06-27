National Arts Festival 2023: theatre productions you won’t want to miss

The National Arts Festival (NAF) is renowned for showcasing a diverse range of artistic disciplines, among them theatre, music, dance, jazz, visual arts and comedy. It’s one of the largest and most significant arts festivals in Africa and it’s under way in Makhanda, Eastern-Cape, until July 2.

From contemporary plays and puppetry to improvisational theatre and experimental and physical theatre, dance and satirical plays, festival-goers are in for a special treat. Some of the never-to-be-missed theatre productions to look forward to: “Khongolose Khommanding Khommissars (KKK)”

Written by Jefferson Tshabalala, the satirical play aims to engage the audience through humour while addressing social and political issues in South Africa. Directed by Billy Langa and Mahlatsi Mokgonyana, it challenges the status quo and explores the challenges of corruption in the country. It promises to be thought-provoking and is expected to generate dialogue. Dates: June 30, July 1 and July 2. Venue: Rhodes Box.

KKK in rehearsal. Picture: Lulu Ezra “Text Me When You Arrive” The powerful and satirical production explores the experiences of South African women through the eyes of three young women. Co-written by Aaliyah Matintela, Sibahle Mangena and Thuli Nduvane, the play examines how women navigate rape culture, patriarchy and social media in their daily lives.

Directed by Sinenhlanhla Mgeyi and MoMo Matsunyane, it investigates the impact of gender-based violence and the role of social media in driving tangible change. Date: June 28. Venue: B2 Arena. The cast of “Text Me When You Get There”. Picture: Supplied “Castaways”

The ensemble physical theatre and circus performance portrays a group of diverse characters thrust together on a tiny raft, confronting themselves and one another in a struggle for survival. Using physical comedy, clowning, puppetry and circus arts, the production explores themes of migration, identity, hope and denial. It tells a modern fable that reflects the complexity of humanity in a divided world.

Dates: June 28, 29, 30, and July 1. Venue: Guy Butler Auditorium. “Castaways”. Picture: Supplied “Be Arielle” In this digital conference and performance, Simon Senn, a plastic and video artist from Geneva, shares his uncanny experience of purchasing a digital copy of a female body online and using virtual reality to inhabit it.

The play explores the entanglements between the virtual and real world, technology, representation, gender and law. Dates: June 28 and June 29. Venue: B2 Arena. “Be Arielle”. Picture: Elisa Larvego “Flame in the Snow”

A poignant theatrical production that explores the passionate and tragic love affair between South African writers Ingrid Jonker and André Brink. The show presents selected letters exchanged between Jonker and Brink, revealing the depth of their emotions, the challenges they faced and the devastating outcome of their relationship. Performed by Cara Roberts and Mpilo Nzimande, the production brings to life the words and emotions expressed in the letters. Under the direction of Bryan Hiles, the show offers a gripping portrayal of the love affair, capturing the passion, heartache and ultimate devastation experienced by Jonker and Brink.

If you’re interested in witnessing the unfolding of the intense love story, make sure to catch “Flame In the Snow” at the Victoria Theatre on June 28 and 29 and July 1 at the Victoria Theatre. These are just a few of the theatre productions at the National Arts Festival 2023. There are many more exciting performances and events taking place throughout the festival, so be sure to explore the full programme for a comprehensive list of all the shows you wouldn’t want to miss

And, for the arts and theatre lovers who are not part of this year’s festivities in Makhanda, the show goes on in theatre houses in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Via Katlehong. Picture: Pedro Sardinh JOBURG “Via Injabulo” Where: Joburg Theatre

When: June 29, July 1 and 2. An eagerly anticipated performance by the renowned South African dance troupe, Via Katlehong. After achieving great success and selling out shows in France, the Netherlands, Portugal and Gaborone, the group is finally bringing their performance to South Africa. It promises to captivate the audience with the dynamic talents of the Via Katlehong dancers.

The performance is expected to be a highlight of the cultural calendar, offering an unforgettable experience of South African dance and artistry. “We are excited to finally bring our performance home to South Africa,” Via Katlehong manager Buru Mohlabane said. “Our previous tours on the international stage were incredibly successful, and we are thrilled to share our new work with our local fans and supporters.”

Via Katlehong’s performance at the Joburg Theatre promises to be just as spectacular, with a dynamic showcase of music, dance and storytelling. “Winnie the Pooh”. Picture: Val Adamson DURBAN “Winnie the Pooh”

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre When: Until July 16. A delightful and episodic retelling of AA Milne’s beloved stories about Christopher Robin and his lovable animal friends in the Hundred Acre Wood.

The production, written and directed by Steven Stead, is being staged at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre in Durban until July 16. The play features a talented cast, including new children taking on the roles of Christopher Robin, Roo, Rabbit’s friends and relations, and Alexander Beetle, alongside the regular performers from KickstArt who portray the iconic characters. Blessing Xaba brings the lovable bear Pooh to life, Iain Robinson portrays the melancholic Eeyore, Lyle Buxton embodies Owl, Amahle Tembe shines as Piglet, Roland Perold portrays Rabbit, Keryn Scott takes on the role of Kanga, and Micah Stojakovic brings Tigger’s energetic personality to the stage.

With its heart-warming and whimsical storytelling, “Winnie the Pooh” is a production that appeals to audiences of all ages. Daniel Newton in “Shadow Boxing”. Picture: Fahiem Stellenboom cAPE TOWN “Shadow Boxing”

Where: Baxter Theatre When: June 29 to July 8 A powerful one-man play written by James Gaddas that explores the themes of coming-of-age, confronting the demons of the past, and discovering one’s identity.

Directed by Mdu Kweyama, the show offers a compelling narrative that delves into the world of boxing and the challenges faced by the protagonist. The story revolves around Flynn (Daniel Newton), a young boxer and the son of a professional boxer whose own career did not reach its full potential. Determined to succeed where his father couldn’t, Flynn embarks on a journey to become a successful professional boxer. However, he must confront his inherited perceptions of masculinity and navigate his own path to self-discovery.