Netflix documentary ‘My Octopus Teacher’ lauded by City of Cape Town for BAFTA win

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The South African documentary “My Octopus Teacher” which has bagged a British Academy Film and Television Award (BAFTA) for best documentary at the 2021 edition of the awards has been lauded by the City of Cape Town. The film, which centres on film-maker Craig Foster, who forges an unusual friendship with an octopus in a South African kelp forest as the animal shares the mysteries of her world, has also been nominated for an Academy Award. The Oscars are set to take place on April 26. Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, the documentary tells the story of Foster, who suffers from a loss of purpose and who begins a daily diving regimen in the freezing kelp forests at the tip of Africa in order to re-energise himself, according to the website southafrican.com. Ehrlich accepted the award from the British film and television academy during a ceremony held on Sunday night. The awards ceremony was streamed virtually from London due to Covid-19 restrictions.

My Octopus Teacher picks up the Documentary BAFTA with all of her arms! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/CLLlelTEcu — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

The team behind My Octopus Teacher give an ecstatic speech as they accept the BAFTA for Documentary at the #EEBAFTAs 🐙 @EE pic.twitter.com/QNBAVJV8eD — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

The doccie’s win has also been celebrated by the City of Cape Town’s Mayor Dan Plato.

“‘I wish to congratulate the team behind the film on receiving this accolade from the BAFTAs. As mayor of this beautiful city, it gives me great joy to see our residents promoting our city, and doing so on such important topics such as marine conservation.

“This documentary, filmed in Cape Town, is being viewed by the world and the vast underwater world and marine life are showcased prominently, further emphasising the beauty of a different aspect of our city,” he said.

“Cape Town’s coastline is home to a rich and diverse undersea environment. This focus places an additional spotlight on Cape Town, which keeps our city in the minds and hearts of filmmakers, tourists and the world. I wish the team behind this documentary all the best on this recognition and look forward to it also taking home an Oscar.”

The South African documentary “My Octopus Teacher” has bagged a British Academy Film and Television Award (BAFTA) for best documentary at the 2021 edition of the awards. Picture: My Octopus Teacher/Facebook.

Streaming platform Netflix says it has been a global success and made the top 10 most watched in Israel, South Africa and Australia, with actress and comedian Amy Schumer recommending the film to her 10.2 million Instagram followers, reported TIME magazine.

African News Agency (ANA)