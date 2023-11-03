Officer Vuyo Mditshane from Gugulethu scoops a gospel music award

Cape Town - A police officer who swopped his gun for a microphone won a gospel music award. Constable Vuyo Mditshane, who joined the Public Order Policing unit (POPS) last year, was nominated for the Best Male Vocalist of the year in the 8th Annual Mmino wa Clap and Tap Awards.

The Gugulethu man, who is part of the Bless Them All Gospel Group travelled to Katlehong, Gauteng to receive his award. “This was the second time I won in the same category, the first time was in 2020 and on Friday I won again. “I joined the local choir Bless Them All Gospel Group which is in the clap and tap music genre about a decade ago.

“I have always been passionate about music and started when I was young, at church.” He said while his first love is music, he decided to join the police force last year. “I joined SAPS last year and went for training in Kimberley and became a worship team leader and that was because they could see that I love music and I was a platoon leader.

“Again when I was in Tshwane I was made a leader where I would conduct during the practice and I was the music director.” He said he chose to get into the Public Order Police unit. “I applied for POPS and luckily got elected in Tshwane and my spare time was spent singing.”

“Last year after training I came back and was stationed in Gugulethu and now I am permanently in the unit. I have been deployed in many different events including the State of the National Address (SONA) and the recent violent taxi strike.” Mditshane said he didn’t ditch his choir during the year of training. “I was nominated early in July, for the Male Vocalist of the Year.