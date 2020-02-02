Outgoing District Six Museum director Bonita Bennett reflects on its legacies









Bonita Bennett has been the director for more than 11 years, continuing to steer the course the museum has taken since it opened in 1994. Picture: Bheki Radebe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - Google the words District Six Museum and among the many entries, the following descriptions are repeated in some way or another again and again: “It’s impossible not to be emotionally moved by this museum, which celebrates the once lively multiracial area that was destroyed during apartheid in the 1960s and 1970s.” “Visitors learn about this once- colourful hub for musicians, artists, and ‘good and ‘bad’ gangsters, that faced a 20-year period of demolition and forced removals during the apartheid era.” “An excellent and sobering account of the vibrant multicultural neighbourhood destroyed under apartheid.” Bonita Bennett has been the director for more than 11 years, continuing to steer the course the museum has taken since it opened in 1994.

As she takes her leave, and while she will still be involved in some way, she says she’s planning to take another direction and follow up on other projects.

In her years at the museum, she has seen many changes and met thousands of people. And she comments it is difficult not to be involved emotionally, given the nature of the museum.

Bennett, who speaks rapidly as she has so much information to impart, says: “It started very differently and grew organically. The museum has always been part of the call for land restitution.

“What’s so moving is that people from District Six held onto their memories in the strongest possible way wherever they were - and kept the neighbourhood’s history going in all the places they were dispersed to.”

As she relates a distilled history of how the museum came about, she adds: “It’s almost like people were incubating memories shoeboxes filled with old photographs.”

It was the Hands-Off District Six Conference of 1988 that led to the formation of the District Six Museum Foundation in 1989. The museum was launched on December 10, 1994, its inaugural exhibition called Streets: Retracing District Six.

Between 1989 and 1994, throughout the city, residents’ haunting memories kept the flame of District Six burning, creating collecting points and storytelling.

Says Bennett: “This was the diaspora of District Sixers. These former residents or families of residents played an essential role.”

The thread that ran through their pivotal first-hand memories is restitution, she says - “returning and remembering are always there”.

“I started in 2001,” she says.

While for many years locals formed a predominant section of the visitors, along with their role in contributing to the archive of records, tourists started becoming interested.

“The launch of the Seven Steps Society in 2008 (relating to the famed geographic point, the seven stone steps standing in the heart of District Six) became a powerful representation of popular memory,” says Bennett. “It became a key element of the museum.

“While it started off as a kind of coffee meeting it contributed vitally to research and storytelling. It’s so wonderful to be with these energetic 70- or 80-year-olds. From victims of forced removals, they see themselves as educators now.”

Bennett’s parents were forcibly removed to Bonteheuwel, so she has grown up with her own memories.

Being at the helm of the museum has been a rewarding process, particularly as the centre for social justice. But before we touch on all the many positives, she says a disappointment was the battle to get District Six recognised as a National Heritage Site.

Currently it has a Grade 1 heritage status, or “site of significance”.

How many people have passed through the doors, often as their first port of call when they visit the city? Bennett says records have only been available for the last 10 years.

“From 60000 to 80000 have come through a year on average, with 3000 to 4000 pupils - that’s from the records of those who book,” she says.

Many famous people have also made it a must-see tourist venue and Bennett says that last week, the crooner with the silky voice, Harry Connick junior, visited with his daughter.

“Michelle Obama’s visit in 2014 was one for the record; and we have also had Meryl Streep and Forest Whitaker.”

As she takes her leave, with Parliament about to open, many ambassadors and MPs will be coming to visit as part of their orientation to the city, she says. But she adds it’s the locals who are the all-important visitors.

“It’s all about them. Our story is a Cape Town story. It’s the legacies of these people and we also like reminding of those local heroes.”

And what will she miss the most?

“The team of amazing people I worked with. We have some very strong women and I’ll also miss being grounded and connected to the community. The museum has been very much part of my life...”

Bennett will now will be completing an unfinished doctorate on memory and heritage - a fitting continuation of her considerable legacy.

* Read Bennett’s words on District Six on https://www.iol.co.za/news/opinion/preserving-heritage-of-district-six-1737410.

[email protected]