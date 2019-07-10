Panic Disorder can be a terrifying illness that can cause great distress, isolation, and limits your life. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - There is such misunderstanding around Panic Attacks and Panic Disorder, especially the stigma and shame that is linked to it, that the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has a dedicated day on the national health calendar committed to raising awareness and providing support for this treatable condition that affects so many South Africans.



Don't suffer in silence and alone. There is help. There is treatment. And there are people who understand. Contact SADAG. Remember that attacks always end. Always. Panic is not dangerous.





Don’t let panic win,“You can take control back of your life again," says Zane Wilson.





A panic attack is a sudden surge of overwhelming fear that comes without warning and without any obvious reason. It is far more intense than the feeling of being 'stressed out' that most people experience. Some of these attacks are on a frequent or regular basis that may stop you going to the shops, or to work, or to movies, or going out in public.





“During a panic attack, the individual usually thinks something like 'I am having a heart attack' or 'I am going insane', but may not be aware of how those thoughts affect, even exacerbate, the attack’s symptoms”, says Clinical Psychologist and CBT Expert, Dr Colinda Linde.





“During Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), people learn to recognize their earliest thoughts and feeling and modify their response to them – instead of 'I'm going to have a heart attack', rather think and say 'It's only uneasiness - it will pass'.





It really does help to reduce the anxiety and ward off a panic attack,” Linde said.





Panic Disorder is highly treatable, and learning about Anxiety Disorders and accepting that they can happen to anybody is a far better option to attempting to hide or to ignore the problem and allow it to jeopardize your career, marriage and relationships with children, parents and friends.





Signs of a panic attack include:

