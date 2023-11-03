Philharmonic Orchestra perform for free in Kraaifontein and Grassy Park

Cape Town - The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO), in partnership with the City of Cape Town, will be bringing smooth symphonies to Kraaifontein and Grassy Park this month – at no cost to the public. A show is scheduled at the Kraaifontein Civic Centre on November 12 and at the Grassy Park Civic Centre on November 19. Both shows will start at 3pm.

CPO marketing and communications executive Shirley Gueller said the goal was to reach as many people as possible across the wider Cape Peninsula and beyond. “We will give more concerts next year – last year we performed in Athlone and Langa, for instance, and this year in Welgemoed and these two. We will have an education initiative in Langa later too. We have also been giving concerts with small groups in libraries – Mitchell’s Plain and the City and will expand this programme next year.” CPO CEO Louis Heyneman said: “Our aim where possible is to include young artists from the communities, and at the Kraaifontein concert Brackenfell’s brilliant young Cape Town Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (CPYO) violinist Corban Beukes will perform the Meditation from Thais.