Thousands of Capetonians took to the streets on Monday morning to show their love and support for the Springbok players as they arrived on the last leg of their victory tour. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Now with the five-day victory Trophy Tour officially done and dusted, we've taken a look at all of the best pictures from the tour and selected our favourites.

The tour has been electric and brought smiles to not only thousands of South Africans since it started.

The team kicked off their tour in Gauteng on Thursday, hit KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the Eastern Cape and ending off this tour in the Western Cape.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi thanked South Africans from all walks of life for coming out in their hundreds of thousands to congratulate the Boks on winning the Rugby World Cup in the last week.

"The last week has probably been one of the best of my life and I speak on behalf of all my team-mates and management when I say that the support we’ve received has been nothing but remarkable and unbelievable," Kolisi said.

Here is a look at some of the best pics from Gauteng:

Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)
Springboks supporters cheering as the champions parade the Webb Ellis trophy at the Church Square. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)
Fans wearing underwear/bathing suite showing the South African flag during the Springbok bus parade through the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

To take a look at more pictures here.

Here is look at some of the best pictures from KwaZulu-Natal:

Pic: Motshwari Mofokeng (African News Agency)
Springbok Makazole Mapimpi. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA). 
Fans were up early waiting for the coveted Webb Ellis Cup to arrive as the Boks began their Rugby World Cup trophy tour in Durban on Friday. Pictures: Motshwari Mofokeng / ANA / African News Agency.
As the victorious Springboks arrived at the Durban City Hall, the crowds chanted "Siya! Siya! Siya!" in welcome. Durban residents turned out in force waving their flags ready to welcome their heroes. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)
The Springboks arrived in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday Night. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA)
Rugby World Cup Trophy parade along the Marine Parade in Durban. Crowds gathered to congratulate the Springbok team. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)
As the victorious Springboks arrived at the Durban City Hall today, the crowds chanted "Siya! Siya! Siya!" in welcome. Durban residents turned out in force waving their flags ready to welcome their heroes. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA)
Duane Vermeulen and Siyamthanda Kolisi in the front of the bus holding the trophy. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)
Fans L-R are Kayden Sullivan, with Aunt Michelle Hartley, and Mom and Dad Karen and Kyle Sullivan. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)

Here is a look at some of the best Western Cape pictures:

The Grand Parade full of fans as they gathered opposite City Hall. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
The Springboks warmly welcomed by thousands of excited fans that lined the streets as the bus parade continued through the city. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at City Hall where he danced with Fancy Galada Band while holding the Webb Ellis Cup in hand. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture taken in Long Street. Thousands of Capetonians took to the streets on Monday morning to show their love and support for the Springbok players as they arrived on the last leg of their victory tour. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Thousands of Springbok rugby fans line the streets of Langa celebrating as the Springboks arrive on the Springbok Victory tour bus. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)
Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)
Thousands of Springbok rugby fans line the streets of Ravensmead celebrating as the Springboks arrive on the Springbok Victory tour bus. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander confirmed the smaller trophy visits, and said to supporters, who missed on the routes, "we’re as disappointed as you, but unfortunately the last-minute route changes advised by local authorities were unavoidable".

Cape Argus