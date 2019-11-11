Thousands of Capetonians took to the streets on Monday morning to show their love and support for the Springbok players as they arrived on the last leg of their victory tour. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Now with the five-day victory Trophy Tour officially done and dusted, we've taken a look at all of the best pictures from the tour and selected our favourites. The tour has been electric and brought smiles to not only thousands of South Africans since it started.

The team kicked off their tour in Gauteng on Thursday, hit KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the Eastern Cape and ending off this tour in the Western Cape.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi thanked South Africans from all walks of life for coming out in their hundreds of thousands to congratulate the Boks on winning the Rugby World Cup in the last week.

"The last week has probably been one of the best of my life and I speak on behalf of all my team-mates and management when I say that the support we’ve received has been nothing but remarkable and unbelievable," Kolisi said.