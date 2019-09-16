CROWNING GLORY: Winner Ina Propriette is flanked by Kenisha Tom and Cindy Carter

Cape Town - Club Galaxy in Rylands was packed to the rafters on Saturday night as people came out to support eight Cape Flats beauties vying for the coveted title of Miss New Woodlands. The Cape Spy attended the eighth annual Miss New Woodlands pageant which was started by previous Miss Gay Western Cape queen Zillin Ayoki Zhan.

In 2017 MGWC queen Emogen Moore took over after Zillin left to teach in China.

The judging panel consisted of former queens of Miss New Woodlands, including Emogen, Nikita Mandez, Liberty Banks, Laylah Zokufa Khan, Chrystal Diamond and Rubee Lee Lukas.

The competition was tough but in the end, Ina Propriette, 24, from Strandfontein, won over both the judges and the crowd.

An overwhelmed Ina said: “I don’t know this feeling because it’s the fourth pageant I’m entering and the first time winning.

“The outfits I wore were not pageant friendly but that’s just who I am, very unique and different to the rest.”

Ina’s outfits of harnesses and chains were made up with material she found at home.

“I made all my outfits myself,” she adds.

The first look for introduction wear consisted of chains and stars to cover her nipples and she says: “I wanted to stand out for all the wrong reasons.”

Ina also impressed judges with her white mesh gown accessorised with a black harness.

The theme this year was Denim and Diamonds, and the drag queens didn’t disappoint as each new outfit brought gasps and loud applause from the audience.

The second princess is Kenisha Tom from Mitchells Plain and first princess is Cindy Carter from Atlantis.

