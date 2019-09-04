The Jazzart Dance Theatre treated audiences to newly created Contemporary, African and Urban-fusion works presented in Jazzarts signature style. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Capetonians were treated to a free lunch-hour performance by Jazzart Dance Theatre first-year trainees at the Artscape Theatre Centre on Tuesday. The trainees performed extracts from their upcoming October Trainee Season, on the completion of which more performances will take place at Artscape.

Jazzart Dance Theatre said the works being compiled comprised elements that were “visually stimulating, rhythmically stirring and technically strong, with an ever-present flavour of urban fusion”.

Jazzart’s programme co-ordinator Nkosinathi Sangweni added that the trainees were developing exciting programmes of dance works.

“The works that you will see are pieces by artistic director Sifiso Kweyama, resident teacher Ananda Fuchs as well as two pieces by our graduate Vuyolwethu Nomppetsheni (for) the female dancers and (graduate) Darion Adams for the male dancers.

“The two are also on the choreographic mentorship programme (run) by the artistic director and resident teacher.” Jazzart trainee Beverley Swartz she was excited about the upcoming trainee season.

“When I found out about Jazzart I just knew it is where I want to be, to help me be the dancer that I need to be in the future,” Sangweni said.

She said works performed on Tuesday would be performed at schools as part of Jazzart’s outreach programme.

As part of it’s Lunch Hour series, the Artscape held another lunchtime concert for a captive audience. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

The Jazzart Dance Theatre showcased extracts from their upcoming October 2019 Trainee Season. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

As part of its Lunch Hour series, the Artscape held another lunchtime concert for a captive audience. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Trainees were be joined by the Company dancers on stage. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

The Jazzart Dance Theatre showcased extracts from their upcoming October 2019 Trainee Season. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

The Jazzart Dance Theatre showcased extracts from their upcoming October 2019 Trainee Season. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

