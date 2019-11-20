Pictured is Ingxoxo Yabafazi (Stories of women) by the Indoni Dance Arts and Leadership Academy. This work challenges the perception of women as weak and considers women as who they are, enduring and courageous, at the forefront of our society, who manage to support their families even in dire and painful circumstances. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The exciting Infecting The City festival (ICT) is back for its 11th edition with free-pass artistic performances all over Cape Town this week. The festival, which was started in 2008 by Jay Pather and Brett Bailey, didn't happen last year for funding reasons.

This year the festival received support from UCT, the Mellon Foundation and the African Centre.

“Public art is neither recent nor new, certainly not for the African continent,” said ICT curator Pather. “It follows, therefore, that the idea of a public art festival has deep resonance for us on this continent.”

The public arts festival includes South African and African artists as well as diverse international artists from the Netherlands, France and Switzerland. Its aim is to involve the city and the people in their collectively-owned public spaces through artworks and performances.