The festival, which was started in 2008 by Jay Pather and Brett Bailey, didn't happen last year for funding reasons.
This year the festival received support from UCT, the Mellon Foundation and the African Centre.
“Public art is neither recent nor new, certainly not for the African continent,” said ICT curator Pather. “It follows, therefore, that the idea of a public art festival has deep resonance for us on this continent.”
The public arts festival includes South African and African artists as well as diverse international artists from the Netherlands, France and Switzerland. Its aim is to involve the city and the people in their collectively-owned public spaces through artworks and performances.