ARTWORK by former prisoner Joseph Buys will be exhibited at the Avital Lang Gallery and Studio in Bo-Kaap in June.

Cape Town - After collectively spending 41 years behind bars, a Strand man has found a new purpose in life. Joseph Buys, 59, a father of three, believes his stars are finally aligning because his artwork will be showcased at an exhibition at the Avital Lang Gallery & Studio in June.

Buys’s fascination with art started at a very young age, and was inspired by his father. “I used to draw against the walls of the house and would get into trouble,” he said.

Avital Lang, the owner of the gallery and studio, said she used to run a volunteer programme at Pollsmoor Prison, when she discovered Buys.

“I came across Buys through another artist and was deeply impressed by his raw talent, and his ability to sketch himself so well.

“Buys’s simplicity impressed me because I wish to learn from him to simply accept who we are. I am excited to present his work.”

Buys said he used art as a way of escaping prison life. “Life in prison is more than bitter. There is no movement. No freedom, inmates do not have a voice and are always complaining.”

Now he is determined to make a success of his exhibition.

“I am over the moon. I have nothing, but this God-given talent, so I cannot afford to fail.”

Using water-based paint and oil, Buys mostly paints portraits of himself and according to Lang, when she asked him about that his answer was more profound.

“I finally made peace with the way I look,” he said.

Lang said Buys was a gangster, but managed to transform his life. “Hence the theme of his exhibition is about finding who he is; transformation and revolution of Joseph. A man who has been through a lot and still struggles to even get materials to work on. It’s exciting to find true talent once in a lifetime.”

The exhibition will open on June 20 at Avital Lang Gallery, 40 Dorp Street, Bo-Kaap.

