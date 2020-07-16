Popular Cape restaurant Clarke's Bar & Dining Room to close 'until further notice'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The weak economic state and uncertain times has claimed one of Cape Town’s most popular restaurant Clarke's Bar & Dining Room in Bree Street. The restaurant announced on social media that it would be closing its doors temporarily next week Sunday until further notice. According to the owner Lyndall Maunder, patrons have become wary and cautious amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to dwindling numbers of customers. “We have been operating since level 5, two weeks into lockdown we got our essential goods licence. We were doing fine in May and we had very low cost. Our landlord gave us a free rent month and all our overheads were very low,” Maunder said. “Then we started opening up and we had more staff and other places started opening up. In June our rent came back and our sales started dipping and we weren't reaching our targets.”

Clarke's Bar & Dining Room owner Lyndall Maunder. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

Maunder said they continued to push through despite not being able to reach targets. However, the ban on alcohol that kicked in on Sunday evening following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement.

“The announcement really freaked people out, they got paranoid by the case numbers. People are nervous. I started looking at our numbers and we can’t continue digging a hole. Literally every week you have to change your business model and you can't guess anymore.

“And we are going to continue making a loss because we stopped serving alcohol we need to board up. We don't want to go into insolvency,” she said.

Clarke's has existed in the Cape Town CBD since 2011 and has become a popular hangout spot in the city. The closure of the business will affect over 50 staff members. Following the news, loyal Clarke's patrons have come out to support the business.

“The response has been overwhelming from the public. We got so busy we got many customers. People have come out to donate money to the staff which is amazing. We don’t want to leave the staff unpaid. This has been my family's livelihood but we don’t want to operate at a loss,” Maunder said.

It's the latest restaurant closure in the CBD. Among other restaurants which have closed their doors are Jason’s Bakery (who announced they would be closing its Bree Street restaurant after 13-years of service), The Kitchen, Brownies and Downies.

[email protected]