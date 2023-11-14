‘Radio sisters’ nominated for an award at SA Radio Awards

Cape Town - Positivity is what teen sisters Yushrah and Naseerah du Toit have been exuding since 2017 on RX Radio. Now, for the 2023 SA Radio Awards, the duo have now been nominated for hosting the best afternoon drive show. The Du Toit sisters, aged 16 and 14 respectively, are nominated in the Community Radio category at this year’s awards ceremony that will take place in December.

They are presenters of Books and Breakfast at RX Radio, a station run by and for children, situated at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital. The radio station aims to spread positive messages and create awareness around health conditions as well as provide entertainment to comfort their many listeners in hospital wards and public spaces in South Africa. The two joined the RX Radio family six years ago and have quickly grown into well-rounded reporters with a desire to inspire other children to find comfort and unlock their passion for literature.

They have also been instrumental in getting the station to where it is today, especially after the station secured its FM licence in 2022. Nominated for an SA Radio Award: Cape Town radio presenters Naseerah and Yusrah Du Toit have been nominated for hosting the best afternoon drive show. Picture: Supplied: Facebook/RX Radio. Station manager at RX Radio Noluyolo Ngomani said it was the sisters’ second nomination in four years. “This is their second nomination, in 2019 they were nominated under the Best Internet Radio Show.

“For them to be recognised once again under the Community Radio category shows growth and that the station has become a learning ground for children who aspire to be part of the radio/media industry,” Ngomani said. “We are extremely proud of Yusrah and Naseerah’s achievement.” The sisters were not available to speak to Cape Argus on Monday due to school commitments.