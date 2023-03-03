Ramadaan and Lifestyle Expo will celebrate food, culture & tradition in Cape Town this weekend

Cape Town - Conceptualised over a decade ago, the Spar Cape Town Ramadaan and Lifestyle Expo has become a global platform to celebrate and bridge the diverse cultures of South Africa as our Muslim community prepares for the spiritual month of Ramadaan. This year’s event, held over three days, from 3 – 5 March at Old Mutual Sports Grounds in Pinelands, promises to be the show-stopper annual event, offering a fun-filled experience for the whole family.

Celebrating the food, culture and wares of the Muslim community of the Cape, visitors can expect a jam-packed weekend of interactive cooking demonstrations, a mouth-watering food court, a fashion emporium, Islamic art exhibitions, a kids zone, loads of shopping stands and bustling live entertainment. Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “The City of Cape Town is thrilled to support an event that promotes the diverse traditional cultural landscape of the city. Cape Town is truly a melting pot of South Africa’s diverse cultures and traditions. “We believe in creating an enabling environment that attracts investment to generate economic growth, job creation and social inclusivity.