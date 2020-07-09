Reopening of theatres and cinemas welcomed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has signed and approved the reopening of cinemas, theatres, museums, libraries, galleries and archives. Mthethwa made the announcement in the Government Gazette on Tuesday. In a statement, the ministry said the approval followed consultation with the cabinet member responsible for health. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the cumulative number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country was 205721, with 97848 recoveries and 3310 deaths as of Monday. The Western Cape reported 17612 active cases of the virus, 69982 confirmed cases and 50271 recoveries as of Monday.

Around 2 099 people have succumbed to the virus.

Cinemas, theatres, and arts and cultural spaces may operate, provided that only 50 people or less are allowed, in compliance with health and safety protocols, said the statement.

Directions for a safe reopening included limitations on operating hours, provision of limited service and limited contact.

All arts and cultural institutions must submit plans in accordance with the outlined processes and protocols, within 14 days of the publication of directions.

Premier Alan Winde said the provincial government supported the safe reopening of arts and cultural facilities.

“The creative industries are responsible for creating a large number of jobs in the province, and many people in these industries have been enormously impacted as they have not been able to earn a living during this time.”

Any reopening must be in line with all the regulations required to reopen and with the utmost care for their customers and staff, he said.

“We appeal to all owners of these businesses to ensure that they have all the necessary prevention measures in place before reopening and to all of the people frequenting them to make sure that they are taking all the necessary precautions to protect themselves.”

Provincial Department of Culture Affairs and Sports’ spokesperson Tania Colyn said the department would engage with relevant stakeholders regarding the proposed reopening of certain services, following on the regulations gazetted.

“Only once we have discussed this with the relevant role-players will we make decisions on if and when certain services will reopen.”

[email protected]