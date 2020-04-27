Resident empowering coloured people through 'Cape Flats Stories'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A city resident is determined to shift the negative narrative of coloured people by creating and collecting stories by Cape Flats residents and sharing them with the rest of the world. With more than 210 000 followers on Facebook and more than 140 000 likes, the NPO Cape Flats Stories aims to showcase life on the struggling Cape Flats through storytelling as told by those who live in these communities. Author and founder of Cape Flats Stories, Stanley Jacobs, said the mantra of Cape Flats Stories was to affect people’s lives positively. “I started the Facebook page two years ago to give people an idea of what was really happening on the Cape Flats and to keep people up to date with crime. I soon realised that I was going to have to change the narrative and get positive stories out there. The Cape Flats is not only a gang-infested place; we have a lot of talented people and we also have an amazing culture that I want to put on display to the rest of South Africa and the world,” said Jacobs. Jacobs, who is a self-published author from Strandfontein, said several people reached out to him for help, which prompted him to get involved in community projects.

“I share fiction and real life stories. I write under the name #JouUncle and have already shared a lot of stories to inspire other Cape Flats residents. Stories take you into another world and sometimes allow you to escape your harsh reality, and in some cases heal you, as a writer and reader.”

He said a book drive had also been initiated with help from the Cape Argus, and a book club would be started across the Cape Flats post lockdown.

Senior Pastor at Revelation Ministries in Lavender Hill, Pastor Ivan Jones, has been working with Jacobs on community projects in Lavender Hill.

In February, Jacobs and Jones collaborated for a monthly initiative that entailed taking out 20 kids from struggling communities in Lavender Hill for a day.

“It is our plan to do this every Monday. It is to empower our local kids, to give them a different view of life.”

Cape Flats Stories also funds a community project in Lavender Hill that feeds families during the lockdown.

“In a positive way, it has opened the eyes of many kids to see life differently and believe that the future is in their hands. It’s affecting many families, who now have food during the lockdown,” said Jones.

[email protected]