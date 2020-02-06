The first documented scientific research on the healing properties of rooibos in the early 1990s started a chain reaction, which hasn’t let up. Today, largely due to the research that underpins its health claims, rooibos has become a sought-after “superfood” locally and abroad.

Female scientists have been at the forefront of researching rooibos - one of the country’s treasured natural resources.

In the wake of International Day of Women and Girls in Science (February 11), the SA Rooibos Council (Sarc) is paying tribute specifically to the female researchers for their contribution to the industry and, in doing so, also hopes to inspire young girls to pursue a career in science.

Adele du Toit, spokesperson for Sarc, says since the industry actively started to pursue research into rooibos, it has involved more than 40 women scientists from South Africa, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan and Taiwan.