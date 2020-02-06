Rooibos being processed at the Wupperthal mission station in the Cedarberg. Photo: Rogan Ward/African News Agency (ANA) Archives
Professor Dalene de Beer, specialist researcher at the Plant Bioactives Group of the Agricultural Research Council of SA and Extraordinary Associate Professor in Food Science at Stellenbosch University.
The first documented scientific research on the healing properties of rooibos in the early 1990s started a chain reaction, which hasn’t let up.

Today, largely due to the research that underpins its health claims, rooibos has become a sought-after “superfood” locally and abroad.

Female scientists have been at the forefront of researching rooibos - one of the country’s treasured natural resources.

In the wake of International Day of Women and Girls in Science (February 11), the SA Rooibos Council (Sarc) is paying tribute specifically to the female researchers for their contribution to the industry and, in doing so, also hopes to inspire young girls to pursue a career in science.

Adele du Toit, spokesperson for Sarc, says since the industry actively started to pursue research into rooibos, it has involved more than 40 women scientists from South Africa, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan and Taiwan.

“These incredible women are all attempting to answer some of the most pertinent questions of our time and provide solutions to life-inhibiting and life-threatening illnesses,” she says.

“We salute them for their dedication and commitment to science, while many of them juggle motherhood and other demands.

“It’s unfortunate that women still account for less than 30% of the world’s researchers as they have a major role to play.”

Dr Tandeka Magwebeba, a researcher based at the Institute of Biomedical and Microbial Biotechnology at CPUT.
Professor Jeanine Marnewick, research chair in biotechnology and director of  the Applied Microbial and Health Biotechnology Institute at Cape Peninsula University of Technology.
Pamela Sithole, Master’s student at Stellenbosch University.
Dr Rabia Johnson, principal investigator and senior specialist scientist at the SA Medical Research Council.
Professor Lizette Joubert, a principal researcher at the Plant Bioactives Group of the Agricultural Research Council of South Africa and Extraordinary Professor in Food Science at Stellenbosch University.

