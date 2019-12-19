Ryan O’Connor's 11-year stint at Kfm comes to an end









BYE FOR NOW: Radio host Ryan O’Connor. Photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency Cape Town - After 11 years at Kfm, Ryan O’Connor is a goner. But even though he won’t discuss his future yet, rumour has it that the popular presenter has plenty to smile about and has his heart set on another radio job. Kfm announced the news on Tuesday, which Ryan confirmed in a statement. Ryan, 43, presents the 12-3pm weekday slot and his last day on the Kfm airways will be on Christmas Eve. The former Good Hope FM host thanked his loyal listeners for tuning in and said: “I am proud of the many personal achievements in my time at the station, the goodwill projects (the Cape Fires radiothon and my work with Reach for a Dream, to mention a few) and hope these initiatives along with the feel-good moments and laughs will be fondly remembered by the listeners as I move away from the station.

“A new chapter beckons as I step into The Yellow Room: A new 360-degree full-service digital agency which marries my love for digital and social media as many of the Kfm listeners have come to know.”

But according to an insider, Ryan may join the Heart 104.9 FM team in the new year.

“Ryan is leaving Kfm and joining Heart where he will be replacing someone on a daytime show, so there will be reshuffling.”

While Heart station head Denver Apollus denied the rumours of Ryan joining his team, he admitted they had meetings with the seasoned presenter: “We certainly had a conversation with him but that’s where it ended. I know Smile FM were hot on the chase too.”

Smile FM programme manager Naveen Singh admits he spoke to Ryan as well, but says: “We were at the Radio Awards and I was networking with Ryan and not trying to headhunt him.”

Meanwhile, Ryan was cagey and would neither confirm or deny joining a new station.

Speaking to Daily Voice, he said: “I’m leaving (Kfm) to spend some time with my family. I’m not entirely done with radio, radio is my life. I’ve been doing it for so long, so who knows what could happen next.”

