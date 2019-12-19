But even though he won’t discuss his future yet, rumour has it that the popular presenter has plenty to smile about and has his heart set on another radio job.
Kfm announced the news on Tuesday, which Ryan confirmed in a statement.
Ryan, 43, presents the 12-3pm weekday slot and his last day on the Kfm airways will be on Christmas Eve.
The former Good Hope FM host thanked his loyal listeners for tuning in and said: “I am proud of the many personal achievements in my time at the station, the goodwill projects (the Cape Fires radiothon and my work with Reach for a Dream, to mention a few) and hope these initiatives along with the feel-good moments and laughs will be fondly remembered by the listeners as I move away from the station.