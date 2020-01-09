South Africa will need to consider reciprocal visa waivers if it is to keep up with its BRICS partners on the Henley Passport Index.. Picture: Etienne Creux

Cape Town - South Africa will need to consider reciprocal visa waivers if it is to keep up with its BRICS partners on the Henley Passport Index. Henley group marketing and communication head Vuyiseka Geza said: “The latest index released to mark the start of the new decade shows South Africa in 56th position, almost 10 places lower than its position on the index in 2010. By contrast, other BRICS nations such as Brazil and China have improved their positions over the same period by nine places and 16 places respectively.”

However, South Africa is not the only BRICS member that could improve its standing. “India and Russia have also seen the power of their passports decline during that time, but not to such a great extent - dropping by seven places in the case of India and two places for Russia,” said Geza.

The Henley Passport Index is an original ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Geza added:“The shift in South Africa's ranking is emblematic of the widening global mobility gap between African countries and other regions featured on the index, which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata).”